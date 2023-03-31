From the March 29, 1938 News Record:
Carroll Ader, 6-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W.S. Ader was reported to be recovering satisfactorily at a local hospital from injuries received Sunday afternoon when he dashed out in front of an oncoming automobile and was struck and thrown to the ground. Carroll was playing in the swings located on the lot with the primary school building, while his parents were waiting for him across the street. A.E. Ingraham, who was driving along at a low rate of speed, had just turned the corner when the little lad rushed out from the curb to meet his parents. Ingraham was able to stop immediately, but the youngster had been knocked down. He received abrasions about the head and laceration of the scalp. His condition was not reported as serious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.