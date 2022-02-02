The county Agricultural Committee and the chairmen of the 13 community committees met in the office of the county agent yesterday afternoon. The group discussed plans for the 1940 agricultural conservation program and reviewed the work of the past year. The inauguration of the crop insurance, parity and wheat loan payments during the past year was mentioned. These things resulted in heavier work in the office of the county agent, necessitating a larger office force to take care of this work. The soil building practices of the 1940 program were reviewed and specifications recommended for Campbell County.
