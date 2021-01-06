Enthusiasm is growing this morning, with the arrival of Joe Bitto for the fight card tonight. Bitto stated in an interview with a News Record reporter that he felt sure he would knock Jones out before the sixth round. Jones answered Bitto with the statement that he was in the best condition of his career and was going to stop his (Bitto’s) long string of victories. Jack has his eye on some top notchers but first must get by Bitto. Tickets have been on sale at the Gillette Pharmacy for the past week and early indications are for a capacity house. The first bell will ring at 7:45 tonight at the Hide-Away hall. Ladies are being admitted for half price.
