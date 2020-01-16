Clarence W. Pearson, manager of the Chief Oil Co. station here, is reported in a critical condition at the U.S. Veterans hospital at Cheyenne following an operation for appendicitis late last week. Mrs. Pearson left for his bedside several days ago. Mr. and Mrs. Pearson went to Cheyenne before Christmas, Mrs. Pearson returning to Gillette last week. Several administrations of oxygen are reported as having been given to Mr. Pearson during the past few days.
