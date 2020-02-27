Heavy snows in eastern states were responsible for Gillette’s first serious train delay Sunday. Train No. 43, due in Gillette at 5 p.m. Saturday, did not arrive until 10 a.m. Sunday. Train service was gradually getting back to normal yesterday. Most trains through Gillette on Monday were only a few minutes late. With clearing weather, railroad officials stated that service will be back on schedule by today or tomorrow.
