How to total a million votes for this contest. Figure this out for yourself. Two five-year subscriptions to The Record (new or renewals) means 50,000 votes, and at the same time constitutes a "club" of $200 upon which 50,000 special votes are allowed. Therefore two such subscriptions mean 100,000 votes and 20 such subscriptions mean a MILLION votes. Four five-year subscriptions to the Record means 100,000 votes, and at the same time constitutes two clubs of $20 upon which 50,000 special votes are allowed. Therefore four such subscriptions mean 200,000 votes and 20 such subscriptions mean a MILLION votes. Candidates, haven't you twenty good friends who would help you to the extent of a five-year subscription, thereby helping you to win that splendid JEWETT SIX TOURING CAR worth $1,265? Surely you have. Try it and see. Or, MR. AND MRS. SUBSCRIBER, wouldn't you be one of the party of 20 to help your favorite to the limit toward winning the grand capital prize of this campaign? Time is limited, act quickly.
