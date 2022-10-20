From the Oct. 16, 1958 News Record:
Complimentary parking tickets given to hunters during the hunting season by the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce has been well received by one Illinois hunter who wrote a letter expressing his appreciation. As during last year's hunting season, the Chamber of Commerce again instructed the Gillette police force to give complimentary parking tickets and the chamber paid the parking fines during the antelope and deer seasons which closed yesterday in Campbell County. The letter was as follows: Bensenville, Ill. Gentlemen: My family and I were in Gillette recently for the deer hunting season, and through forgetfulness, failed to put a coin in the parking meter one day before we went into a restaurant to eat. As we were eating we saw an officer put something under our wiper blade and remembered then, that we had failed to put a coin in, so naturally expected a ticket. What a nice surprise it was to find, instead of a ticket, a little card saying that a coin had been deposited in the meter by the Chamber of Commerce, welcoming us to Gillette, and wishing us happy hunting. Thank you for your kind act. In all the cities and towns that we have been in, this is the first time this has happened to us and we truly appreciate it. Yours truly, Stanley Tammen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.