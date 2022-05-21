Harve Swartz, 72, pioneer rancher of Campbell county, was in a critical condition at the Gillette hospital last night following an unfortunate accident Sunday at this ranch north of Gillette. Mr. Swartz and his son, Harris, were attempting to move a sheep wagon along a sharp ravine when the accident occurred. Mr. Swartz was watching the wagon to keep the wheels from going over the edge. It was reported, he had signaled his son, who was driving a pickup hitched to the sheep wagon, to go ahead. As he pulled ahead, in some manner Mr. Swartz lost his footing and fell beneath the wagon. It was stated that both wheels of the heavy wagon passed over his back. Mr. Swartz was severely injured, suffering a fractured pelvis, several cracked vertebrae in his spine and internal injuries.
