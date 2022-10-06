From the Oct. 5, 1977 News Record:
Shari Richmond was selected as one of the swimmers of the week by the Gillette swim coaches. Richmond, who was competing in her first week of swimming for Gillette last weekend, has been coming on strong in the backstroke event, according to head coach Gary Winegar. She has the fastest turns of any member of the squad. Jimmie Dunn was also picked as the swimmer of the week. According to Winegar, Dunn was selected because she went from a 9:07 to an 8:38 in the 500-meter freestyle race. Both girls, along with the rest of the girl's swim team will be swimming against Laramie this Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center pool.
