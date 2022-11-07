From the Nov. 6, 1958 News Record:
Students of the American History class at Campbell County High School, working with the Gillette Jaycees, cooperated in a "get out the vote" effort on Tuesday, election day. Eight students per hour worked in the Chamber of Commerce office, which was donated as a headquarters, contacting over 1,000 voters in Gillette to remind them it was election day and asking if they could send a car to take them to the polls. Babysitting was also offered free. The students were formed in four teams, according to the four precincts in Gillette, and a contest was held to see which team could raise the percentage of voters in a precinct the most. The Jaycees offered prizes to the winners. Although only seven persons accepted the offer to ride to the polls, they felt many voters were reminded to vote.
