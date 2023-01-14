From the Jan. 14, 1993 News Record:
A snow shelter collapsed on 13 Campbell County High School students Wednesday at the Teton Science School in Grand Teton National Park. Senior Deb Kraushaar was hospitalized and is expected to be released this afternoon, school district spokesman Jim Hastings said. Five others were treated and released. The students and instructors were on a field course about 300 yards from the Teton Science School when the accident occurred. They were building several mound-shaped snow shelters or “quinzhees” in a meadow when one of the shelters collapsed. Thirteen students were partially or completely caught, but all were pulled out by other students and staff within 4 minutes, according to a release from the Teton Science School.
