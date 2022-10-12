From the Oct. 2, 1958 News Record:
Visiting hours at the Campbell County Memorial hospital were changed this week to extend from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. each day, according to Dennis Boland, manager. The extended visiting hours are being tried on a 90-day trial and, if successful, will be adopted permanently. Only exceptions to the above hours are in the event of surgical patients, who may be visited only by members of the family on the first day. In the pediatric cases, children under four years may have a parent stay during the entire day. Boland noted that under the new visiting hours, only two visitors at a time are to be allowed per patient.
