From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
Tom Robbins, student at Campbell County High School and son of Mr. and Mrs. Merle Robbins of Gillette, has been selected as winner of a soil conservation contest which entitles him to an expense paid trip to the Wyoming Association of Soil Conservation District Supervisors convention in Worland, Dec. 3-5. Also attending the convention will be W.L. Vaught, area conservationist of Gillette, and L.C. Reed, Jr., chairman of the board for the Intermountain Soil Conservation district.
