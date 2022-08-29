From the Aug. 28, 1958 News Record:
John E. Bell of Gillette, superintendent of Campbell County High School, has been named by State Superintendent Velma Linford as a member of the state reviewing board. He will replace Lloyd Nelson, of Upton, whose term expired this year, according to a news release from the state superintendent's office at Cheyenne.
