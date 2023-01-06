From the Jan. 21, 1971 News Record:
Ten oil well completions in Campbell County recorded six successful efforts and the remainder were dry and abandoned, according to Petroleum Information, Denver oil field news service. Completions were predominantly in the Hilight oil field. Only three new locations were listed for the county in the week, and one was a wildcat venture being proposed.
