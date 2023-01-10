From the Jan. 7, 1971 News Record:
Two accidents at the first Gillette snowmobile race Sunday at the Stock Car race track marred the event which brought in over 1,000 spectators. The Campbell County Hospital Ambulance team was called to take Bill Booth of Casper to the Campbell County Hospital and later to the Casper Hospital when he sustained a serious break of his lower right leg in a freak accident. It was said that a Polaris machine “flipped” on its side and Booth, riding a Yamaha, in an attempt to avoid a collision, spilled his own machine and was thrown directly into the spinning track of the Polaris machine. His leg was wedged so tightly between the track and frame that it took three men to reverse the track so that the emergency team could free it. The other accident was a broken collar bone suffered by Bert Cox of Gillette as he flipped an Arctic Cat EXT Special on the first turn of a three lapper. He had sustained the break. He was treated at the hospital and released.
