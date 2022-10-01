From the Oct. 4, 1977 News Record:
A wheelbarrow thief who refused to identify himself to Gillette police has been sentenced to 12 days in jail in connection with the theft. The man, later identified as Derril Coomes, pleaded guilty to a charge of petty larceny in Justice of the Peace Court, and time was discounted from his sentence for days already spent in jail. Police first stopped the man after several residents called to report a man was pushing a wheelbarrow containing a television down the alley between Carey Avenue and Emerson Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, the television was gone. The man was originally charged on a John Doe warrant when he refused to give any information about himself.
