From the March 4, 1971 News Record:
Commencing with this issue of the News Record, television logs for the various channels being beamed into Gillette and brought to Gillette by cable will be published each week. Arrangements have been made to keep up with the weekly changes on each of the TV stations, which it is believed will bring an added weekly service to the readers of the News Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.