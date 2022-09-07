From the Sept. 2, 1977 News Record:
A long-awaited inspection of Campbell County Memorial Hospital by the Joint Commission of Accreditation of Hospitals (JCAH) will be held Sept. 30. Approval by the commission is "sort of like the Good Housekeeping seal of approval," hospital administrator Frank Occhiuto observes. Occhiuto told hospital board members Thursday night that the regional inspection team might take up to two days to inspect all departments of the hospital. The Gillette facility has not had this accreditation rating since 1971, when it was lost "apparently due to a safety factor." Occhiuto says. Lack of a sprinkler system was the problem, and this has been corrected, Occhiuto explains.
