From the Nov. 1, 1977 News Record:
A man charged with defrauding Stockmens Bank in Gillette for $65,000 pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday and was placed on probation. Amos Lane, 37, a Rapid City businessman, entered the plea in Campbell County District Court and was sentenced to two to seven years in the state penitentiary. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation and required to seek mental help. The businessman had been free on $3,000 bond since the incident last July when he allegedly withdrew $5,000 and three $20,000 bank notes from an insufficient fund account. He was located in Denver a short time later where he was staying at the Hilton Hotel and had purchased an expensive sports car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.