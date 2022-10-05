From the Oct. 5, 1977 News Record:
The Gillette city council has denied an unusual request from a resident who asks that the city refund him $37.50 for five days he spend in the county jail. Donald S. Wahl, 21, No. 65 Rolling Hills, had been sentenced to a five-day jail term and fined $105 in Justice of the Peace Court for driving while under a suspended license. About that same time he was fined $150 plus $5 cost in city court for reckless driving and resisting arrest. Since the city sometimes allows $7.50 a day for time spent in jail to apply toward a fine, Wahl asked that $37.50 be refunded to him for time he spent in the county jail.
