Mayor Roy Montgomery was re-elected to office in the city's election yesterday by more than a three to one majority over Norris A. Taylor, his opponent. Montgomery took the entire Citizen's ticket into office with him, thus becoming the first mayor of this city to be re-elected for a third successive term and a total of five terms in office. The two councilmen elected for four years are Hubert F. Dickey and incumbent O.H. Sherard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.