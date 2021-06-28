Further discussion of plans for the Gillette Booster Tour to Jackson from June 14 to 21 featured yesterday's meeting of the Gillette Lions Club. Dr. A.G. Hoadley reported on the committee's plans for the itinerary from Gillette to Jackson. Leaving at seven o'clock in the morning on Sunday, June 14, the caravan will travel via Buffalo, Tensleep, Worland and Cody to the eastern entrance of Yellowstone National Park, which will be reached on Monday evening. Tuesday and Wednesday will be spent in the park with arrival at Jackson set for Wednesday evening.
