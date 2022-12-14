From the Dec. 8, 1996 News Record:
A brand-new tree decorated with brand-new ornaments graces the front room otherwise nearly devoid of furniture in the Mondragon's rented house. It's an attempt at the Christmas spirit in a strange place for this family of five. Pam and Wilbert Mondragon and their children Benjamin, 17; Bernie, 16; and Addie, 15, had accumulated their Christmas decorations over 10 years in the same home, but the special ornaments went up in flames when fire gutted their Ninth Street home last summer. "If you're disrupted, you just decide to be lazy," Pam said. "In fact, we discussed not even putting up any decorations, but we thought we'd better not be Scrooges." She hopes work on rebuilding the family home will begin in the next few weeks, she added.
