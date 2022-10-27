From the Oct. 17, 1974 News Record:
A computer in Denver may detect heart problems in patients at Gillette’s hospital, 400 miles away. Electrocardiograms (ECG), recordings of the electrical actions of the heart, will be transmitted from Campbell County Memorial Hospital patients over long distance telephone lines to the computer in Denver. Within about five minutes, a complete, computer analysis of the ECG is transmitted back to the hospital via teletype for consideration by local physicians. Under a project sponsored by the Denver-based Colorado-Wyoming Regional Medical Program (CWRMP), the 31-bed hospital here has been linked to the Community Electrocardiographic Interpretive Service (CEIS) in Denver. The computer system is the only one of its kind in the Rocky Mountain area and is one of few such systems in the country.
