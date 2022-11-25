From the Nov. 28, 1977 News Record:
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the embezzlement of almost $20,000 from Country Kitchen. Rey Gonzales Franco, 34, former manager of the restaurant, was charged with 21 counts of embezzlement for writing checks totaling almost $18,000. Franco is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. His wife, Roberta, 28, was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond after being charged with six counts of embezzlement totaling about $2,500. And Elias Amada Jaquez, 45, a former Country Kitchen employee, was arrested on two counts of embezzlement. He is accused of allegedly embezzling $1,912 from the firm. Jaquez is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
