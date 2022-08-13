From the Aug. 4, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette man who filed a suit in Cheyenne last year charging local police and deputies with “police brutality” is being held for North Dakota authorities where he is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. Randy Eugene Keyes, 23, 104 Ross Ave., was apprehended in Gillette last night by law enforcement officers on the basis of an alert issued by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Police can feed information, such as a name and age, into NCIC computers which will return information on that person — such as any outstanding warrants for arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.