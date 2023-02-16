From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
Planning for the 35th Northeast Wyoming Basketball tournament to be held in Gillette on March 3, 4, and 5 revealed this week there is an acute shortage of rooms for tournament visitors, Supt. John Bell, tourney director, said at the Gillette Lions Club yesterday. Places are still needed for about three or four teams which will be among those competing in the tournament, he stated. The high school is also trying to make a list of private residences where tourney visitors might be able to stay overnight, but as yet there are just a few rooms listed, Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.