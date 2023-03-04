From the March 4, 1971 News Record:
A continuing federal study of bringing huge amounts of water from Yellowtail dam in Montana to the coal fields around Gillette was reported by Harold Aldrich of Billings, regional director of the federal Bureau of Reclamation, in a speech before the annual meeting of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers in New York City on Monday. The problem of transporting the water by pipelines — built for a number of companies — is big and federal officials believe that “the public — and the environment — will benefit if the Bureau of Reclamation constructs (one big) aqueduct, and then charges individual coal, and power companies for the cost rather than having innumerable pipelines scatted over the landscape,” a report indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.