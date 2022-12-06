From the Dec. 2, 1977 News Record:
A civil suit filed against the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office by a former prisoner has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Clarence Brimmer. Joseph Julian Cornejo, 36, Cortez, Colo., had filed a complaint with the federal court of Cheyenne alleging that his civil rights were violated while he was jailed in Campbell County. In his suit, Cornejo alleged that he was beaten while in jail and sustained brain damage from the accident. That damage, he claimed, required treatment at the State hospital at Evanston.
