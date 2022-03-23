H.J. Chassell, former Assistant Farm Loan Commissioner, stated yesterday that he had resigned his position as Assistant Farm Loan Commissioner and has declined to accept a position offered him in the field by his department. Mr. Chassell resigned after he heard that C.J. Hauf had also been named to the position he was holding. Mr. Chassell's resignation asked for release as of March 1, 1940. He had served since January of 1939. At present his plans are indefinite. He is spending a few days visiting in Gillette.
