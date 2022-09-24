From the Sept. 29, 1995 News Record:
A Gillette woman went home for lunch Thursday and found two high school boys rummaging in an upstairs bedroom. After a struggle with the woman in her Indian Hills townhouse, the two 15-year-old intruders fled and were caught by police as they tried to get back to Campbell County High School. No charges have yet been filed, and the boys were released to the custody of their parents. Police will not identify them publicly. The woman told police she heard movement upstairs and, believing her teenage daughter was also home for lunch, called out to her. When nobody answered, she became suspicious and demanded that the intruders show themselves. The two boys came down the stairs cloaked in baggy sweatshirts with the hoods drawn tight around their heads and faces so the woman wouldn’t recognize them. She confronted them on the stairway, and tried to search them for stolen goods by patting down their pockets, according to police reports. But a struggle ensued and the woman rolled down the stairs with one of the boys while the other ran out the door, soon followed by the second boy. The woman called police on her portable phone, and the boys were captured as they ran back toward the high school.
