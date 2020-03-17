From the March 30, 1979 News Record:
A former Gillette resident, Ron Sorenson, was one of four victims of a plane crash this week near the top of a mountain in Wyoming’s rugged Wind River Range. Searchers reached the site of the crash by helicopter about 100 yards from the crest of the range about 3 p.m. Thursday and recovered the bodies, Fremont County Sheriff Tim McKinney said. McKinney said all four victims were found inside the plane, which was partly covered with snow. The Piper Seneca had been chartered by Parker Drilling Co. of Casper from Wyoming Central Aero-Ways of Casper for Tuesday’s flight. The plane was piloted by Sorenson, a Central Aero-Ways pilot from Casper. McKinney identified the passengers as Scott D. Abrams, 22, and Dave L. Walters, 25, both of Alpine Junction, and Eddie R. McCowen, 38, of Afton. Sorenson had worked in Gillette for Dutton Aviation and Todd’s Field Service before moving to Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.