From the Aug. 18, 1936 News Record:
The News Record office, as usual, will be headquarters for election returns this evening. Ballot boxes from small precincts surrounding Gillette will begin to arrive at around 7:30, and from then on until after midnight the business of tabulating votes will go on and totals listed on the big blackboard at The News Record office. Everybody is invited to attend our election party. Come and stay until we close shop.
