Mr. and Mrs. R.V. Mapel and son narrowly escaped "sudden death" Wednesday morning as Mr. Mapel drove his car onto the highway from the side road to his ranch just in time to meet an oncoming truck. Mr. Mapel told highway patrolman Leslie Waters and Sheriff Tex Martin that he had waited for a car to pass and then had driven out onto the highway, not seeing the truck. The truck, driven by Yose Kickucki, Japanese vegetable gardener of Worland, struck the front end of the Mapel car turning it around, and then careened into the ditch, ending up against the bridge over Horse Creek. Kickucki attempted to swing the truck out of the way when he saw the car coming onto the highway but could not turn it far enough to miss. If the Mapel car had been 3 feet farther out on the highway it would have been smashed in the middle. The truck was badly smashed on the front end as a result of crashing into the bridge. None of the people involved were injured greatly.
