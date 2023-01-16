From the Jan. 16, 2000 News Record:
Teens who want Gillette restaurants to switch to smoke-free environments are taking the next step in hopes of making it happen. Gillette city attorney Charlie Anderson has written a rough draft of a law that would not allow smoking in restaurants. "I gave that to them so they have something to start with," he said. The teens — Campbell County High School senior Stefanie Strawn, juniors Elly Pickett, Kerri Coldren, Michael Harry and Josh Jones, and freshman Amanda Gomez — want to present an ordinance to the Gillette City Council that would institute a non-smoking policy for Gillette restaurants. The teens are now reviewing the proposed law, Gomez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.