From the March 10, 1955 News Record:
Donald Wagner of Kemmerer, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Phil Wagner of Gillette, has called his parents and said that he will recover from all the effects of tangling with Charles Billings, alias Melvin Gray, who killed one Kemmerer man and a Green River undersheriff before he was slain by authorities in the latter southern Wyoming town. The Wagners said that Don had suffered frozen hands from being out in the sub-zero cold of the early morning hours last Friday and a burn on the cheek when a bullet fired by the killer at close range grazed him. Wagner's part in the short crime career of Billings commenced as he was closing his service station after midnight. Kemmerer Marshal Frank Kulinski called to him that the garage across the street had been burglarized. They called Albert Maffei, the garage owner, and followed the tracks to Frontier, a small town about a mile north. There Billings surprised them, disarmed them at gun's point and forced them into his car. The men pleaded with him to let them out safely and he agreed. But once they were outside the car, Billings suddenly opened fire, hitting Kulinski in the abdomen and grazing Wagners cheek from about a 4-foot range. Wagner fell as though seriously hit and Maffei ran. The killer gave chase and killed the garage man. Billings went from there to Evanston and then went on to Green River where the killer was tracked down in the railroad yards Friday night. He killed an undersheriff there before he was finally killed by authorities to end a bloody two-day episode of terror.
