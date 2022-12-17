From the Dec. 12, 1977 News Record:
A former Campbell County jail inmate who filed charges against the sheriff’s office claiming he was beaten by deputies is back in jail again. Saturday evening police officers found Joseph Julian Cornejo, 35, 611 Warren Ave., in the Rusty Nail parking lot after an unidentified woman reported a man lying in the lot. The officer said when he got to the parking lot, four men were helping Cornejo to his feet. At that time, Cornejo was kicking, swinging and screaming at the men, and spit in the officer’s face, the policeman claimed. After the arrival of two other officers, Cornejo was carried to the patrol car, and transported to the police department. He has been charged with drunk in public, breach of peace and resisting arrest.
