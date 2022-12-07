From the Dec. 4, 1996 News Record:
If you hit livestock on most county roads, it's not the rancher's fault. A resolution approved Tuesday by the county commission declared county roads that aren't fenced or are fenced only on one side as "open range" roads. That means that ranchers can let cattle, sheep or horses roam those roads without liability other than that already set out in state law, County Attorney Mike Maycock said. The idea of open range roads have existed for years. But the commission wanted to give some teeth to the idea by passing the resolution.
