From the Dec. 15, 1936 News Record:
A dozen or more squirming snakes of several varieties were uncovered under a pile of coal while digging out an old cellar on the Vincent Oedekoven place last Friday. There were bull snakes, water snakes and garter snakes all huddled together, hibernating for the winter. Mr. Oedekoven boxed up a number of the snakes which were not killed by the shovel, and brought them into Gillette to exhibit to several people interested in snake habits. Each admitted that it was rather odd that so many varieties of snakes band together for hibernation. Of course, no rattlers were in the group. They just don't keep company with bull snakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.