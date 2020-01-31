Walter Wilmot sought his freedom yesterday in district court on a writ of habeas corpus. Judge James H. Burgess, after hearing lengthy testimony, denied the motion. Tom Nicholas, attorney for Wilmot, then moved to have his client’s bond reduced. This was also denied by Judge Burgess. Wilmot is being held in the county jail charged with belonging to a poultry stealing ring, which operated for several months in the southern part of the county. Two other alleged members of the ring, Mary Reno and Allen Reno, are at liberty on bond. Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Dangel of Pine Tree, one of the victims of the alleged ring, were in court yesterday to testify for the state.
