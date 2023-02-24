From the Feb. 2, 1938 News Record:
Delinquent taxpayers of Campbell County were given an extension of time in making payment on their taxes until May 10, 1938, without penalty or interest, it was decided at the regular session of the board of county commissioners here yesterday. Taxes which are now delinquent will not be penalized and the 11 percent interest charge will be saved by the taxpayer if payment is made by the above date. This step was taken to assist taxpayers, and was made possible by the splendid financial condition of the county, according to Leon White, chairman of the county board.
