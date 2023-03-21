From the March 6, 2000 News Record:
A 35-year-old Gillette man was crushed to death after a 680-pound pipe casing fell on him Saturday morning, said Sheriff Byron Oedekoven. Wayne W. Franks was helping a backhoe operator unload pipe casings from a truck trailer at a coal bed methane drilling site when he tried to stop four pipes from rolling off forks attached to the backhoe bucket, according to the report. One pipe knocked Franks from the trailer and another pipe landed on him, crushing his right knee, shoulder and chest area, Oedekoven said. Franks, who worked for Cole’s Construction, was not trapped under the pipe. He was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital and died before 10:30 a.m., Oedekoven said. The accident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on the Clarkelen Road south of Gillette.
