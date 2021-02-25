Russ Moore, brakeman on the Burlington, lost both feet early this morning in the local yards when an engineer and brakeman mixed signals, sending a train crashing into a way-car. Moore, who had just received his orders, was standing on the platform of the caboose when the crash occurred. He evidently did not see the oncoming train, as he made no effort to get out of the way. C.A. Parks, a fellow brakeman, was about 50 feet away when the accident occurred and was the first to reach the scene. Being unable to free Moore, Parks cut Moore's feet loose from the coupling of the rear car and caboose. Witnesses to the accident marveled that Moore did not lose his life as a lantern he held in his hand was demolished. The way-car was damaged to a great extent. The accident occurred at 2:20 a.m. and Moore, after receiving first aid, was rushed to Sheridan on a special train. Dr. E.E. Baker accompanied the patient to Sheridan.
