The heavy rains of the past week which have visited nearly every section of the county, have caused considerable delay in the harvest and hay fields, and the continued wet weather is causing farmers considerable worry at the present time. According to H.R. Johnson, weather observer for this district, there were 2 inches of rain falling on Sunday and Monday, bringing the total for the month up to almost 3 inches. So far this year there has been 17.21 inches of precipitation. This is more than we usually get in an entire year, for the normal mark for a year is 16.10 inches. Besides being a wet year, it has been a cold one, the temperature being far below normal.
