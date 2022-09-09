From the Sept. 10, 1996 News Record:
A fire destroyed a mobile home this morning and dampened plans for a Saturday wedding for Rikki Lamb and Greg Kuntz. Lamb, who had left the home about 8 a.m., was returning with her two daughters, Brittany, 4, and McKayla, 2, about 8:40 a.m. "I came home and my house was on fire." She'd lived there since March, she said. When they returned, one daughter noticed smoke inside the home at 903 Hannum Road. "I doubted her and stuck my key in the lock and ashes flew out of the lock," Lamb said. "I got back in the car." She went to her soon-to-be father-in-law's nearby home and asked him to call 911. Fire Chief Gary Scott said the 1974 mobile home valued at $13,000, was a total loss, and about 50 percent of the contents of the home, worth about $5,000, were destroyed.
