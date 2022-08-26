From the Aug. 9, 1996 News Record:
Four Olympic gold medal swimmers will be in Gillette in October as members of the Legends Antelope Hunt. The second annual hunt in Campbell County will raise money for Crime Stoppers and the United Way, said committee chairman Murphy Love. Celebrities — he hopes at least three NFL Hall of Famers also will be included — will hunt antelope Oct. 19 at the Durham Buffalo Ranch near Wright. Also included is a banquet Oct. 18 — open to the public — to kick off the events. Gold medalists Paul Hait of Oregon, Dr. William Yorzyk of Massachusetts, George Harrison of California and John Kinsella of Illinois are among the celebrities who've committed to the hunt, Love said. The list also includes former NFL players George Kunz and Mike Tillaman. Chuck Findley, the all-time leading re-bounder at the University of Las Vegas-Nevada also has committed to the hunt.
