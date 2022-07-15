From the July 17, 1958 News Record:
A cold day and a good neighbor resulted in a false alarm for the Gillette volunteer fire department on Monday. Charley Tyrrell, fire chief, said the department was called to the home of Mrs. Agatha Sherrard where she was found busily building a fire in the furnace to take off the July day's chill. Apparently a neighbor had seen the smoke coming out of the chimney and thought something was amiss and turned in the alarm.
