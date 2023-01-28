From the Jan. 17, 2000 News Record:
A Gillette woman was killed in a one-car accident near Sheridan on Friday. Latischa M. Unger, 19, died at the scene of the accident just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 90 north of Sheridan, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Two other occupants, Glenn Rivera, 24, and a 1-year-old boy, Anthony Rivera, both from Gillette, were not hurt. Unger and Glenn Rivera weren’t wearing seat belts. The truck driven by Glenn Rivera, according to the report, hit a patch of ice, lost control and slid into the median. It turned over and continued to slide on its top, trapping the victims inside.
