The announcement for which all Gillette has been waiting was made yesterday by Everett Allan, manager of the Fiesta theatre — "Gone With the Wind" will open Sunday, May 12, at the Fiesta Theatre for a special road show engagement. Recognizing that this photoplay, already heralded as "the greatest motion picture yet made," will attract unprecedented, record attendance, the producer has announced a special policy concerning its presentation over the country this year.
